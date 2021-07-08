Kirk. Khan. Clay. You're Welcome.

You are not ready. Screenshot : Dust

Normally, a four-second clip wouldn’t be worth a full post. But what you’re about to see isn’t a normal clip. It’s a magical, perfect few seconds to mark a milestone sci-fi film, and anniversary, both of which are well-worth highlighting. Get ready for a claymation celebration of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

The clip in question is the unforgettable moment where Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) gets so, so angry with the diabolical Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalbán) that he unleashes the most amazing “Khaaaaan!” you’ve ever heard. If you’ve seen The Wrath of Khan (and we hope you have), you know the clip. If not, here’s a link. And now, here’s the claymation version, courtesy of Dust and premiering exclusively on io9.

And the Oscar for best claymated lip quiver in history goes to... this fucking video. But besides its charm, why does it exist? Well Dust, the sci-fi offshoot of Gunpowder & Sky, is celebrating its fifth anniversary and has commissioned five of the greatest sci-fi scenes ever to be turned into artwork as you see above. We’ll have more of those soon.

When it’s not offering us clips that bright en our day, Dust is a multimedia brand that “acquires, produces, and distributes” all manner of cool sci-fi content across all platforms. Over the last five years, the company has developed an impressive, gorgeous list of projects. Here’s a little sizzle to celebrate, which is also exclusive to io9.

Add those projects to four seconds of claymation William Shatner screaming about Khan, and you’ve got yourself a nice little collection of sci-fi—and that collection’s only becoming more accessible in the coming days with the Dust app being released to all English-speaking territories, the addition of high fantasy to the oeuvre, a new short film schedule which will see new films posting twice a week, and more. Head to the official site to learn more. And check back here soon for more hilarious sci-fi claymation, courtesy of Dust.

