This past weekend Lego held its second annual Lego Con: an online virtual event where the company revealed a collection of new sets for 2022 that would have otherwise been announced at events like Toy Fair New York which have been cancelled once again due to the ongoing pandemic.

The event isn’t a comprehensive look at all the sets Lego has planned for 2022—in recent years the company has taken an approach where they’re slowly revealed week by week—but this year’s Lego Con still included sets for fans of Star Wars, Doctor Strange, and, for the first time ever, Avatar, as well as some upgrades to classic sets from the ‘70s and ‘80s.