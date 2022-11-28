A touch less than two months ago, Lego’s Ideas division announced it would be holding a contest where fans could submit their own potential playsets based on the venerable role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons to celebrate its upcoming 50th anniversary. Now, the submissions have been winnowed down to five, and per usual, your vote will determine what will actually be made. Care to check them out?



Click through to see the possible sets, along with their official descriptions. But I will say this—while I believe two of these are pretty great, the others are more ornamental than playable. Not that that’s usually a bad thing, but there are so many possibilities with D&D in terms of playsets, and using them to augment your RPG sessions instead of sitting on a shelf, that I wish there were a few more options. There’s only one dungeon here, for goodness sake!

Anyway, your saving throw results may vary. Enjoy!