The Lego Ideas studio, a platform where fans can display their work and possibly see it become an official Lego set, is a favorite for Lego builders. N umerous sets have been produced already—including the Home Alone house and Starry Night. Now, Lego Ideas wants to see your dungeons.

The full rules are available here, but essentially: create something inspired by Dungeons & Dragons and submit it for both fan voting and judging by employees of Lego and Wizards of the Coast. There’s no real hints at what might put you in the Lego gods’ good graces, but the fine-print rules point out a few notes that might be helpful. The first that I want to mention is that the build cannot have been published online elsewhere or submitted to another contest: “Submissions must be new creations and not previously posted online or previously submitted to any other contest/promotion.”

SO! This means if you’ve posted this on your Facebook, Reddit, or Twitter, that build is likely not eligible for this contest. Private posts on places like Discord might be a little more acceptable, as that is considered a private, invite-only space, and not publicly “online.” The second thing I want to point out is the mention of older parts—Lego warns that older bricks might lessen your chances for being chosen, as the company might not have the mo lds available. There’s also a note in the rules that you can digitally alter your build, so even if your photo skills aren’t wonderful, you can add in some fire or enhance the lighting.

That’s it! There’s also some pretty sweet prizes (much like many of the Lego Ideas contests) that include receiving copies of the set and a percentage of the profits. Good luck, and definitely let me know what you would build—or vote for—below.

