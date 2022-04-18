Over the weekend Lego revealed its next collection of accessorized minifigures and it finally features the world’s favorite not-quite-puppets and not-quite-mops performers as the Muppets finally take the stud-covered stage.

With such a huge cast of characters there’s undoubtedly a few Muppets missing from this first collection that fans will lament over (where’s Sam the Eagle, Rizzo, Scooter, or Dr. Teeth?) but Lego has still done a good job at including The Muppet Show’s brightest stars which means few are going to be able to resist hunting down every last one.