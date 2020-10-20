Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Gadgets

LG Just Shattered Your Rollable OLED TV Dreams With an $87,000 Price Tag

andrewliszewski
Andrew Liszewski
Filed to:LG
LGLG Signature OLED RDisplaysOLEDTVsTelevisionsGadgetsTechConsumer Tech
Save
Illustration for article titled LG Just Shattered Your Rollable OLED TV Dreams With an $87,000 Price Tag
Image: LG

Earlier this year, at CES 2020, LG announced that it was finally putting its roll-up OLED TV into production, after first debuting the display as a concept two years earlier. It promised the TV would ship sometime in 2020, and true to its word you can now buy the LG Signature OLED R, if you live in South Korea, and have more money than you know what to do with.

Advertisement

Back in January, we speculated that the 65-inch rollable OLED would have a price tag in the high five figures given, at the time, the company’s top tier 65-inch OLED TV was already selling for $7,000, and all it could really do was sit in a corner and look pretty. But 100 million South Korean won? Or close to $87,000? That positions the LG Signature OLED R as an accessory exclusively for the 1% who probably couldn’t care less about the innovative technology behind it.

Advertisement
Why spend $87,000 on a TV and then waste your time looking at a picturesque view of the ocean?
Why spend $87,000 on a TV and then waste your time looking at a picturesque view of the ocean?
Image: LG

To refresh your memory, aside from excellent contrast levels and deep blacks, OLED technology has the unique benefit of producing screens and displays that can be bent and rolled without damaging them. Like a projector screen that retracts into the ceiling but inverted, the LG Signature OLED R can disappear into a stylish brushed aluminum box that includes the power supply, AV connections including HDMI 2.1, and a 4.2 speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

G/O Media may get a commission
The Cashmere Crew
The Cashmere Crew

With the screen retracted the LG Signature OLED R can work as a stereo if you just want to listen to music and not be distracted, but the pop-up screen can also be partially raised and used as an infotainment center with news and weather or filled with a slideshow of family photos. So in addition to being a bleeding-edge TV, the LG Signature OLED R is also, without a doubt, the world’s most expensive digital photo frame.

Advertisement
Andrew Liszewski

Senior Staff Reporter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Unsurprisingly, Sony Hits Back on Those Major Spider-Man 3 Rumors

Brain-Injured Man Temporarily Regains Ability to Talk and Walk After Taking Ambien

The Batman Flies High and Rides Fast in New Set Photos

Hershey's Invented a Creepy Rolling Door to Force the Worst Halloween Candy Onto Unsuspecting Kids

DISCUSSION