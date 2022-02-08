The first footage from Lightyear already gave us Captain Marvel vibes, putting Toy Story’s sci-fi hero into a militaristic, Top Gun-with-spaceships aesthetic. Its latest trailer only helps to amplify those feelings further with the addition of one hell of a cute mascot cat.

Starring Captain America’s Chris Evans as the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on (it’s a whole thing), Lightyear sees its titular hero and a crew of human space explorers surviving on an alien world, seemingly stranded there after a mission gone wrong. Now tasked with leading the first attempts to get his people—including a squad of Space Rangers that is distinctly not to be confused with the last time we met Buzz’s spacebound colleagues—Buzz instead finds himself flung into a close encounter with the robotic hordes of his future mortal enemy, Emperor Zurg.

Although we get some vague hints of Lightyear’s more realistically-rendered take on the infamous Toy Story 2 villain, the trailer is largely focused on one particular new addition to Buzz’s team: Sox, a small robotic feline companion robot, who is... well, a crossover between backflipping pet toys and Captain Marvel’s Goose, if Goose didn’t have alien tentacles flying out of its mouth and could instead speak in a clipped robot voice and play white noise.

It’s a much-needed dose of levity considering the otherwise self-serious sci-fi bent of the rest of the trailer, and a reminder that... yeah, it’s still weird that we’re getting this epic interstellar animated adventure about Buzz Lightyear. Or, well, the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy we know and love is actually based on. Try not to think about it too much, either way.

Lightyear hits theaters June 17, 2022.

