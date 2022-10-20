What is going on in the House of Commons? After a mere 44 days in office, Liz Truss has left her post as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom amidst an ongoing UK government crisis. Truss assumed office on September 6, 2022 following a general election in response to the resignation of Boris Johnson.



“I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability,” Truss said in her resignation speech. “I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party.”

To say that Truss was disliked would be putting it lightly—the Telegraph reported that Truss was found to be the most unliked UK Prime Minister in a survey. In her time as Prime Minister, the conservative politician offered up a budget proposal that would give a hefty tax break to the rich. Further, the British government planned to borrow money to give to the rich, an idea which subsequently sank the value of the British Pound. Following a portfolio of incompetence, conservative politicians began to question and express their disapproval of Truss as their leader.