Locke & Key season three arrives on Netflix this week—and we’re excited to see how this well-crafted, highly entertaining series wraps up the supernatural drama surrounding the Locke family, their friends, and their demonic enemies. But if you binged season two back when it dropped last October, you might be in need of a refresher. We’re here to help!

Season one of Locke & Key—a long-in-the-making series based on the IDW comic books by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez—introduced us to Locke siblings Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), who moved with their mom, Nina (Darby Stanchfield), to Matheson, Massachusetts, after their father was murdered in Seattle. Soon after arriving at Keyhouse—the ancestral Locke home—the kids realized the ramshackle mansion was full of magical keys that whispered to them. The keys brought them various wondrous powers, but also attracted forces of evil that really, really wanted to capture all the keys for their own destructive use.

Along the way, they made friends and a few foes—and in season two, some of those friends were actually foes in disguise. Demons are a tricky lot! Season two also saw the kids digging into the past, not just into the secrets shared by their father’s childhood friends, but the history of Keyhouse and of Matheson itself. Related to that, the season also focused heavily on memories lost and recovered—an urgent topic since in Locke & Key’s world, most everyone over the age of 18 can’t remember their encounters with magic. Here are the 10 biggest plot points you need to remember from season two before you dive into season three on August 10.