“The past is always with us. You can try to run away, but it’s always there.” That’s something Netflix’s Locke & Key has emphasized from the start, even before the Locke family moved into their mysterious ancestral home, Keyhouse—and it looks like the show’s third (and final!) season is going to find new ways to explore that theme further.

Of course, we can’t tell too much from this very brief teaser released today; Laysla De Oliveira’s devious Dodge is back saying “Boo!”, to which we say “Yay!,” and it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of our Revolutionary War-era pals. But since this third season was carefully plotted toward by series creators Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), expect an endgame that’ll tie up any loose ends and build toward a satisfying conclusion.

Here’s the predictably vague official synopsis for season three: “The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat—the most dangerous one yet—looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys.” Returning as the Locke family are Darby Stanchfield as mom Nina, Connor Jessup as oldest son Tyler, Emilia Jones (who since season two of Locke & Key starred in the Best Picture-winning CODA) as middle kid Kinsey, and Jackson Robert Scott as youngest son Bode.

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion,” Cuse and Averill explained in a statement shared by Netflix earlier this year. “As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

Locke & Key season three hits Netflix August 10.

