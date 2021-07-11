Loki: Chris Hemsworth Records New Lines for Throg Role

Chris Hemsworth is Thor Image : Marvel

Believe it or not, Chris Hemsworth appears in the latest episode of Loki. Well, his voice does.



The Kate Herron directed-episode titled Journey into Mystery, takes place in a location at the end of time created by the Time Variance Authority called The Void. It’s in this void that viewers see Throg (a version of Thor in Frog form from Earth- 97161) trapped inside a bottle deep underground as he tries to break out to reach his Mjolnir.

When Herron was on the ForAllNerds podcast last Friday, she revealed that Chris Hemsworth is the voice of Throg. You don’t hear the Frog say any dialogue, but the scream it lets out is by Hemsworth. Herron had him record new lines and sounds strictly for the show, and she kept it a well-hidden secret.

“Throg, getting him in [was fun],” Herron said on the podcast. “We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way. I haven’t told anyone that yet, by the way, but we recorded him for that, so that’s a new recording. That’s a whole new recording and not recycled.”

After the episode dropped on Disney+, Loki writer Eric Martin told fans that Throg was going to have a longer role in this episode but it got cut due to time limits. #ReleasetheThrogcut

Watch a snippet of the Kate Herron interview here!

