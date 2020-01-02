Man's Confession of Killing His Sister Reportedly Caught on Doorbell Camera

Crime scene where Jennifer Chioma Ebichi was found dead Screenshot : KXAN

A former football player accused by law enforcement of murdering his pregnant sister allegedly confessed to the killing while standing in front of a doorbell camera that captured the moment.

A Travis County Sheriff’s Office report states that Michael Egwuagu, 25, allegedly stabbed his sister, Jennifer Ebichi, 32, several times with a kitchen knife in her home near Pflugerville, Texas, on Friday, according to The Austin American-Statesman.

CNN reports that one witness, Linda Mura, told police she came to the Ebichi’s home because the pregnant woman told her too. When Mura arrived she reportedly saw Egwuagu leave the house carrying a bloody knife. He then told Mura, “I killed Jennifer,” according to a warrant.

Mura’s statement was allegedly corroborated by footage captured on a doorbell camera.

The arrest warrant states that earlier that day Ebichi texted her twin brother, Martin Chinedu Egwuagu, telling him that their brother was in the midst of a crisis, then asking Martin to come to her home. By the time he arrived, Ebichi had been stabbed to death.

Ben Nguyen told the Statesman that he saw Egwuagu sitting on the curb near Ebichi’s house, his hands and feet covered in blood. The arrest report states that when police arrived at the scene, Egwuagu was naked in the street next to a bloody knife.

Egwuagu played football for the University of Texas, then signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2017, before being cut.

Egwuagu ’s attorney, Krista A. Chacona, did not immediately respond to a Gizmodo request for comment.



Police determined through an autopsy that Ebichi was in the first trimester of her pregnancy. A medical examiner initially estimated Ebichi was stabbed about one or two dozen times.