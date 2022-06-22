There are even more rumors about Thor: Love and Thunder’s runtime. Apple’s fantasy animated musical Spellbound adds some heavy hitters to the cast. Plus, get a look at Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ fantastical new episode, and a clip from today’s Ms. Marvel. To me, my spoilers!



Spellbound

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis André De Shields, and Jordan Fisher have joined the voice cast of Spellbound, the upcoming fantasy musical from Skydance Animation and Apple. Kidman will play Ellsmere, “the kind and just, yet hyper-precise Queen of Lumbria,” while Bardem is Lumbria’s “boastful yet big-hearted King, Solon. Together, they are the parents of Princess Ellian (Rachel Zegler), who they join on her daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.” Lithgow and Lewis have been cast as “Princess Ellian’s royal advisors, Minister Bolinar and Minister Nazara Prone,” while Lane and De Shields are said to be “The Oracles of the Sun and Moon that Ellian seeks out to break the spell on her parents and the kingdom.” [Deadline]

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Deadline has word Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, Lilly Cooper, Luna Steeples, and Hiroki Berrecloth have joined the cast of The Hungers Game prequel. Benson will play Jessup, “the tribute from District 12 alongside Zegler’s Lucy Gray Baird,” while Marsden has been cast as Mayfair Lipp, “who places Baird’s name into contention for the tenth Hunger Games.” Cooper will play Arachne Crane, “mentor to a tribute from District 10,” opposite Steeples as Dill, a “tribute from District 11.” Berrecloth will round out the cast as Treech, a “tribute from District 7.”

Blade

In conversation with Comic Book, Wesley Snipes stated he has not been approached by Marvel to cameo in the MCU’s Blade, starring Mahershala Ali.

No, not as of yet. I’m still working on my acting skills. So when I come up as an actor, maybe they’ll reach out and say, ‘Let’s have a conversation,’ or maybe they don’t feel I’m [an] ensemble player.

Indiana Jones 5

Meanwhile, producer Frank Marshall promised A.frame magazine Indiana Jones 5 will have “everything everybody wants out of an Indiana Jones movie.”

It’s a great story, it’s a great character, and I think you’re going to be very happy with this movie. It’s everything I think that everybody wants out of an Indiana Jones movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder

According to Big Screen Leaks, Thor: Love and Thunder runs one hour and fifty-eight minutes long

National Treasure: The Series

Jacob Vargas (Sons of Anarchy) will “heavily reoccur” on the National Treasure TV series as Rafael, “a rugged, treasure-obsessed, adventurous soul with a good sense of humor.” [Deadline]

American Horror Stories

FX has released a new poster for the second season of American Horror Stories.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Meanwhile, Spoiler TV has multiple intriguing photos from “The Elysium Kingdom,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Click through to have a look.

The Boys

The Boys has released a promo for this week’s much anticipated “Herogasm” episode.

The Boys 3x06 Promo “Herogasm”

Ms. Marvel

Finally, Ms. Marvel celebrates a very special occasion in a clip from today’s episode.

Episode 3 Official Clip | Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel | Disney+

