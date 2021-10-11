We know the Avengers. We know the Guardians of the Galaxy. Heck, now we even know the Ten Rings. But Marvel’s latest superhero group is bigger than all of them combined. They’re the Eternals.

Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao will bring Eternals to theaters, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on November 5. It tells the story of a diverse group of beings who have protected Earth for thousands of years, long before anyone heard of Tony Stark, Peter Quill, or the kingdom of Wakanda. Now, though, they’re forced to reemerge when their mortal enemies, the Deviants, somehow return... a nd return and return . In an interview with Fandango, Zhao confirmed Eternals, which runs just under three hours, has not one but two end credit scenes. “Don’t just stay for the first on—a l so stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you,” she said.

So who exactly are the Eternals? Well, Marvel has released a nice pile of character posters to guide the way, so let’s check them out.