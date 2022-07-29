A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket is one of the most coveted items in modern capitalism, and with the current estimated jackpot at $1.1 billion, lots of people are buying tickets today. We all know that winning the lottery is rare, but with the Mega Millions now cresting over a billion, the odds of you actually walking home with the money are about 1 in 302,575,350. So play if you must, but keep this in mind: These rare occurrences are much more likely to happen to you then actually winning the lottery.