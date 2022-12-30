We’ve loved her for decades, but 2022 brought Michelle Yeoh to new heights with a standout role that garnered her accolades, and at last gave her the undivided attention of an entire industry. In between her past work on Star Trek: Discovery and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and this year’s The Witcher: Blood Origin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, Yeoh’s science fiction/fantasy star is shining brighter than ever.

As we wrap up our Year in Review lists it felt unseemly to let all of these slideshows happen without one dedicated to all the incredible “Yeohments” of 2022, simply because this was the year we fell in love with Michelle Yeoh, all over again.

