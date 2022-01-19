The U.S. currently has the oldest ruling political class in the history of the country. Joe Biden is 79 years old, the oldest president ever, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is 81, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is 79. Sens. Diane Feinstein and Chuck Grassley are both 88.



Baby Boomers get a lot of shit these days, but the politicians on our list aren’t even Boomers. Every one of these people is from the Silent Generation, born between 1928 and 1945.



Elderly people have plenty of valuable things to contribute to society. Age alone isn’t an issue. But when your country is completely run by millionaires in their 80s, it creates a warped sense of priorities. And good things can seem impossible simply because they were never tried in the eight decades leading up to 2022.

Today, we’re taking a look at some technologies older than many politicians in America’s gerontocracy, to help put it into context. If you’re older than radar technology, which was invented in 1935, maybe you should take your millions and consider retiring rather than throwing around snowballs to “disprove” global warming.