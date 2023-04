The next phase of NASA’s return-to-the-Moon program is underway , with the space agency naming the four-person Artemis 2 crew who will fly around the Moon and back.

In 1972, NASA astronauts Eugene Cernan, Ronald Evans, and Harrison Schmitt visited the Moon as part of the Apollo 17 mission. No human has been back since , but we now know the names of the four astronauts who will finally revisit the lunar environment, hopefully late next year.