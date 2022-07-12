NASA has announced the winners of its annual Photographer of the Year competition. From meditative portraits of astronauts through to rockets ready to rock, the contest pays tribute to the space agency’s in-house photographic talent.



The fourth running of the contest included four categories: Documentation, Portrait, People, and Places. All photos were taken in 2021 by photographers who work at NASA. The overall winners in these categories, and also the second and third place finishers, were announced via T witter last week.

