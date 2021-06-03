Neill Blomkamp's Demonic Movie Definitely Has Demons in It, I Guess?

See? Totes demonic! Screenshot : IFC Midnight

It’s been quite a while since District 9's Neill Blomkamp has directed a feature-length film—not since 2015's poorly received Chappie, in fact. That will change when his new movie Demonic arrives later this summer, a science fiction-horror story that is... kind of incomprehensible, at least in its first trailer?



Advertisement

That’s not a judgment call—it certainly doesn’t mean the movie looks bad—I just don’t know what the hell is going on it, which I assume i s intentional. Here’s all the summary we get: “A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed.” Now, here’s the trailer:

As mentioned above, there are definitely demons, and a mother and daughter. But there’s also some kind of virtual reality world that figures in somehow, and that’s mainly what I cannot wrap my head around. Maybe we’ll learn a bit more when the next Demonic trailer arrives , but I’m guessing you’ll have to actually watch the movie when it comes out on August 20 to know quite literally what the hell is going on.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom

