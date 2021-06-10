Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway was one of several projects announced for Netflix. Screenshot : Netflix

For 30 minutes this morning, Netflix opened the flood gates of information in terms of its high-end animated content. There was news about Masters of the Universe, Mobile Suit Gundam, Resident Evil, Transformers, Godzilla, and more. If you missed it, don’t fret, we’ve got you covered.

Advertisement

The biggest piece is the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which you can see in full here. From there, Netflix’s new partner Zack Snyder revealed that the N orse God project he’s been teasing now has a name. That name is Twilight of the Gods and he revealed the cast list:

Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) as SIGRID

Stuart Martin ( Army of Thieves

Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) as THOR

John Noble (Fringe) as ODIN

Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers) as LOKI

Rahul Kohli ( The Haunting of Bly Manor

Jamie Clayton (Sense 8) as THE SEID-KONA

Kristopher Hivju (Game of Thrones) as ANDVARI

Peter Stormare (Armageddon) as ULFR

Jamie Chung (Sucker Punch, Lovecraft Country

Lauren Cohan

Corey Stoll (Ant-Man) as HRAFNKEL

Not too bad Mr. Snyder. From there, it was revealed that Netflix is getting even further into the Mobile Suit Gundam game with the release of the long-awaited animated movie Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway. Known in Japan as Hathaway’s Flash and an adaptation of the Yoshiyuki Tomino novel of the same name, the film is set decades after the original Mobile Suit Gundam in the Universal Century timeline, following the titular Hathaway Noa in a conflict with the corrupt Earth Federation. The film was originally meant to release in July 2020 in both Japan and the West, but has been repeatedly delayed due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic... until now, that is.

While no date was given for Hathaway’s release, on June 18 Netflix will launch the original movie trilogy adaptation of the original Gundam series, as well as the beloved follow- up movie Char’s Counterattack. The full TV series began streaming for the first time in the w est on Funimation late last year.

There’s more than meets the eye to the third and final season of Transformers: War For Cybertron. This season is subtitled “Kingdom” and, from these teaser images, it seems like it’s going to cross over with Beast Wars.

Advertisement

It was also revealed that a new show called Exception is coming, from Hirotaka Adachi (better known by his pen name Otsuichi) and character designs by Yoshitaka Amano, known for the Final Fantasy series. It takes place in space where humanity has sent a group of people ahead to terraform a planet and things don’t go well. Check out the creepy, first image here.

Remember Bright? The super popular Will Smith movie where he teams up with an orc as his partner? Well, the sequel hasn’t happened yet but an anime based on it is coming. it’s called Bright: Samurai Soul, and here’s the first look:

Advertisement

The new Godzilla show, Godzilla: Singular Point, has been available internationally for awhile now, but later this month the English dub is coming to America. Here’s a brief clip.

Advertisement

Finally, a full scene from the upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was played, which sets the stage for the show’s larger purpose. That’s not yet online but, when it is, we’ll update this piece. (For now, watch the first trailer.)

Advertisement

Oh and there’s more too. A trailer for The Loud House Movie, based on the Nickelodeon show, which you can watch here. Teasers for Shaman King and Eden’s Zero, based on the mangas of the same name. Watch Shaman King here and Eden’s Zero here. A new movie called Make My Day about creatures attacking humans on an ice planet was also revealed. Netflix has certainly been busy.

Which of the shows are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments below.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.