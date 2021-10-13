Rejecting comments made by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in defense of Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, The Closer, a number of the streaming platforms transgender employees are planning a company-wide walkout on October 20th.
In the wake of the release of the new special—which features incendiary commentary on the LGBTQ+ community and Chappelle’s own proclamation that he identifies as a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist”— The Verge obtained an internal organizing message posted by a leader of Netflix’s trans employee resource group that takes the platform to task for failing to meet its mission of creating inclusive, universally enjoyable content.
“Trans Lives Matter. Trans Rights Matter. And as an organization, Netflix has continually failed to show deep care in our mission to Entertain the World by repeatedly releasing content that harms the Trans community and continually failing to create content that represents and uplifts Trans content,” the ERG message reads in part. “We can and must do better!”
Stirrings of an imminent walkout come just one day after it was reported that Netflix had suspended three employees for dropping in on a meeting without authorization during the platform’s two-day-long quarterly business review. At the event, Sarandos briefed the company’s top 500 employees on how they should respond to employees and talent expressing concerns over Chappelle’s remarks. One of the employees in question—the trans and queer-identifying Terra Field, who works as a senior software engineer for the company—reported that as of Tuesday night, she had been reinstated at the company.
“Netflix has reinstated me after finding that there was no ill-intent in my attending the QBR meeting,” Field wrote in a Tuesday evening tweet. “I’ve included the statement I requested below. I’m going to take a few days off to decompress and try to figure out where I’m at. At the very least, I feel vindicated.”
Prior to being reinstated, Field had unspooled the damaging implications of Chappelle’s commentary in a now-viral Twitter thread, laying out the ways the “jokes” could be interpreted as directly harmful to the transgender community.
“Promoting TERF ideology (which is what we did by giving it a platform yesterday) directly harms trans people, it is not some neutral act,” Field wrote in the series of tweets. “This is not an argument with two sides. It is an argument with trans people who want to be alive and people who don’t want us to be.”
Despite the fact that Chappelle’s anti-trans sentiments drew fierce criticisms online in the wake of the special’s release, Sarandos had seemingly fanned the flames of outrage with an internal memo that Variety obtained a copy of.
“Chapelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long-standing deal with him,” Sarandos wrote to Netflix staffers. “His last special “Sticks & Stones,” also controversial, is our most watched, stickiest and most award winning stand-up special to date.”
“As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom — even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful,” he added.
The organizing message posted by Netflix’s trans ERG group seemed to specifically take issue with the way that some of the company’s corporate communications seemed to imply that the streamer’s LGBTQ-identifying employees were taking a short-sighted view of the controversy.
“As we’ve discussed through Slack, email, text, and everything in between our leadership has shown us they do not uphold the values to which we are held,” the message reads. “Between the numerous emails and non-answers that have been given, we have been told explicitly that we somehow cannot understand the nuance of certain content.”
DISCUSSION
It’s so weird that Dave Chappelle has gotten caught up in this fraudulent “cancel culture!” fixation that puts him in company with folks like... well, like everyone at Fox News, as well as his unseemly obsession with hurting Trans folks, which puts him in company with JK Rowling, Graham Linehan, Ricky Gervais, etc. etc. It’s weird, and disappointing, and shameful, and stupid, and I’m sure on some level he’s going to see stories about this as vindication for his beyond-asinine assertion that Trans folks are punching down ON HIS PEOPLE (!?!) because he’ll see that Trans folks stood up for themselves, against him, against his corporate enablers - and were allowed to be heard and enjoy a modicum of the humanity they are owed from the corporation that has no problems exploiting their pain in the pursuit of “stickiness.” And he’ll see that as a threat to him. And that’s sad as fuck.
But the thing that is just baffling as hell to me about it being DAVE CHAPPELLE is that... The only time, the only time Dave Chappelle has ever been canceled is when he canceled himself. And he canceled himself because he was certain his humor was being misused to hurt people, and he didn’t want to collect a check or do any work only to see that work get weaponized by the ignorant and used as a bludgeon.
And, according to Dave’s own experience, being canceled was the BEST THING FOR HIM. Being canceled was great! Because - as it turns out - being rich and famous fucks your head all up, pursuing riches and fame as an end to themselves warps you all out of shape, and focusing on things other than being a brand can (and did, in his case) restore some insight and some empathy to your soul. You grow, you learn, you prioritize, you gain perspective. You stop looking at people as ratings numbers, or follower counts, or subscriber bases. They’re people like you.
And the second he decided he wanted to be a brand again, he fell all the way the fuck off. All that perspective, that insight... just wasted. He canceled himself and became a better person. And now he’s out here, half the comedian he was, twice the asshole he’s ever been, daring “cancel culture” to come after him as if this is at all a fight worth wasting the weight of all those years on.
Man used to be able to dodge laser beams and walk tightropes for fun, and now he’s just this swollen, unhealthy mess, lurching across that tightrope and daring people to knock him off, as if the piles of money and privilege underneath his body haven’t closed the gap between the floor and his feet to nothing. But of course, someone who has fooled themselves into believing keeping Trans folks down is just a simple act of “pushing boundaries” would believe that falling two centimeters off your high horse onto a bed of Netflix money is the same thing as “being canceled.”