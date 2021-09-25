Though we’ve seen a few glimpses of Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman and heard all about the show’s interesting casting, the streaming service has been careful not to reveal its takes on the Endless, the family of anthropomorphic beings at the center of the story. That is, until today’s special Tudum event.



This live-action telling (the tale has been done in audio previously) is based on Gaiman’s comic that ran under DC’s now-defunct Vertigo imprint in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s with resurgences here and there. Artists involved included Dave McKean, Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, Shawn McManus, Marc Hempel, Bryan Talbot, and Michael Zulli. After months of simply letting fans wonder at how the new show might compare to the source comic, Netflix finally shared a proper look at the series during a presentation hosted by executive producer Neil Gaiman, and actors Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who portray siblings Dream and Death, respectively. Take a look.

The cast for this one is quite impressive and includes Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park as Desire, another of Dream’s siblings, Donna Preston as Desire’s twin, Despair, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucien, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess. We also have Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthean, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, and Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine. Plus Joely Richardson and Niamh Walsh as the older and younger versions of Ethel Cripps, and David Thewlis as Ethel’s son, John Dee. Kyo Ra will play Rose Walker, Stephen Fry will play Gilbert, Rose’s protector, and Razane Jammal will play Lyta Hall, Rose’s closest friend. There’s also Sandra James Young as Unity Kincaid, a rich heiress and Rose’s benefactor, and none other than MODOK himself, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream’s emissary, Matthew the Raven.

Here are some brand new character posters too posted via the official social media channels, @Netflix_Sandman on Twitter and @thesandmanofficial on Instagram.

The Sandman is slated to start streaming Netflix in 2022.

