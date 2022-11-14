Most people are familiar with The Neverending Story thanks to the 1984 fantasy film and its relentlessly catchy theme song. But before it was a movie, it was a book—and the Folio Society has just released a stunning new version of Michael Ende’s tale. io9 has a look inside, including some exclusive images, to share today.

This release was translated by Ralph Manheim and features illustrations by Marie-Alice Harel. The Neverending Story was specially selected by Folio readers to celebrate the publisher’s 75th anniversary.