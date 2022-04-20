It’s precious (quite literally)!

Here’s the deal: there will only be 1,000 of these The Lord of the Rings limited edition sets made, so you’re going to want to pre-order it quickly. Previous Folio Society special editions of novels like Dune have sold out quickly—and let’s face it, that was Dune, not The Lord of the Rings. Congratulations to a thousand of you! The set is on sale now at this link and will set you back a cool $1,500.



Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

