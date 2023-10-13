The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con Day 1

The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con Day 1

Comic Con has descended on New York once again, and so have legions of amazing cosplayers.

James Whitbrook
Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

It’s the most wonderful and perhaps only acceptable time of the year to be wandering the halls of the Javits Center in New York City: Comic Con is back, and that means, aside from big news and celebrity panels, there’s so much wonderful, wonderful cosplay to take in! Check out a few of our favorites from wandering the show floor on day one.

Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 1

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 2

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 3

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 4

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 5

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 6

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 7

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 8

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Why So Serious, Matey?

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
PokéMandos!

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Mr. and Mrs. King Koopa

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Samurai Sword Keepin’ It Sharp

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Click-Click, Boom

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Do You Think Toad Is Hyped for Mario Wonder?

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
The Adeptus Mechanicus Provides

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
The Green Goblin Cometh

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
JDF Forever

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
What a Man, Han Solo

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Lets-a There Be Carnage

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Wonder Mama!

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
The Monarchs Are Ready to Scheme

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Loki and his friend, Loki

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
A Marvelous Quartet

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
So 2 Samurai and a Cowboy Enter a Marvel Bar...

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Koopa Paratroopers Flying In!

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
The Sith-King of Angmar

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Bikini Bottom’s Finest Heroes (and Patrick)

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Negan Got Grogu!

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Fantastic Friends and Fearsome Foes

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
A Classic-Era Cyber Upgrade

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
She-Hulk’s No Good Very Bad Hair Day

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
Rocket Raccoon Takes Aim

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)
Awesom-O Is Ready to Share the Love

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo
