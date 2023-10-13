The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con Day 1

It’s the most wonderful and perhaps only acceptable time of the year to be wandering the halls of the Javits Center in New York City: Comic Con is back, and that means, aside from big news and celebrity panels, there’s so much wonderful, wonderful cosplay to take in! Check out a few of our favorites from wandering the show floor on day one.
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 1
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 2
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 3
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 4
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 5
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 6
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 7
Critical Role Cosplay Meet Up, Part 8
Why So Serious, Matey?
PokéMandos!
Mr. and Mrs. King Koopa
Samurai Sword Keepin’ It Sharp
Click-Click, Boom
Do You Think Toad Is Hyped for Mario Wonder?
The Adeptus Mechanicus Provides
The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen
The Green Goblin Cometh
JDF Forever
What a Man, Han Solo
Lets-a There Be Carnage
Wonder Mama!
The Monarchs Are Ready to Scheme
Loki and his friend, Loki
A Marvelous Quartet
So 2 Samurai and a Cowboy Enter a Marvel Bar...
Koopa Paratroopers Flying In!
The Sith-King of Angmar
Bikini Bottom’s Finest Heroes (and Patrick)
Negan Got Grogu!
Fantastic Friends and Fearsome Foes
A Classic-Era Cyber Upgrade
She-Hulk’s No Good Very Bad Hair Day
Rocket Raccoon Takes Aim
Awesom-O Is Ready to Share the Love
