Over the course of almost 10 years and four movies, a central mystery has lingered in the films of Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse: what the hell is Monarch and what are they doing?



Monarch has played small but significant roles in 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. And now, Apple TV+ is ready to link all those stories and more with its new show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which co-stars Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell as the same character, 50 years apart.

We’ve seen several brief teases but now, on the occasion of New York Comic Con, we’ve got the first full trailer. And it looks great.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

I love the way this trailer takes us back into the world of Gareth Edwards’ original Godzilla and creates this larger mystery around that. How did these people know this was coming and why aren’t they doing anything about it? And to do that in a multi-generational story with Kurt and Wyatt Russell? Come on now.

This trailer makes it fairly clear the Russell boys are not the only focus of the show; Anna Sawai’s character looks to be the conduit for the audience. She’s the outsider who slowly works her way into finding out what, exactly Monarch is, how much they know, and what they are doing with that information.

Those three are joined by Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. The first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premiere Friday, November 17 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Friday from then through January 12.

In addition to the trailer, here’s an awesome new poster revealed at NYCC.

