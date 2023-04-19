The Monsterverse Returns in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Two legendary adversaries return to do battle once more, unleashing Titan mayhem on Earth when a new threat arises in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The Monsterverse film is due out next year, picking up right where director Adam Wingard left off with Godzilla vs. Kong. Sure hope the people of Earth don’t mind becoming the official arena of the Titans after Kong and Godzilla had their round one battles that took us from Florida through the center of the planet all the way to Japan. Returning to help wrangle the dueling giants ( and maybe get them to work together for a new rising threat?) are Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as podcaster/ monster expert Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia, Kong’s foundling.

Here’s the title announcement that teases who’s on the throne.

Godzilla x Kong: Title Reveal

Joining the cast of totally not expendable human fodder are Dan Stevens (Legion), Fala Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok). With Stevens on board, t he film is a reunion of sorts c ult thriller film The Guest—especially since Wingard’s frequent collaborator Simon Barrett (besides The Guest, their other shared credits include You’re Next, V/H/S, and A Horrible Way to Die) is one of The New Empire’s co-writers.

Here’s the o fficial Synopsis: “ This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging

their very existence— and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opens in theaters and IMAX on March 15, 2024.



