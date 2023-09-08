While the first teaser for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has got nothin’ on the searingly grim trailer for Godzilla Minus One that arrived earlier this week, the Apple TV+ series spawned from Legendary’s Monsterverse still looks mighty exciting . Star Kurt Russell narrates, Kong: Skull Island’s John Goodman cameos, and a certain furious kaiju makes their presence suitably felt.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters — Official Teaser | Apple TV+

The teaser brought with it the news that the 10-episode series will arrive Friday, November 17 with its first two installments, followed by a weekly rollout every Friday through January 12. Apple TV+ also shared some additional first-look photos that show more of the main cast, including Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski:

While the teaser and images we’ve seen so far tease a lot of human intrigue (all those redacted documents, secretive missions, and worried people with flashlights!), you can bet that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will also feature some actual, well, monsters beyond Godzilla screeching around that school bus. Here’s the official synopsis:

“ Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga— spanning three generations— reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

The story builds from, as that synopsis implies, the world established in Legendary’s Monsterverse film series, which includes 2014's Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Listen, everything is made better by the phrase “ starring Kurt Russell,” and you know where we at io9 stand in terms of Godzilla-related entertainment. We’ll be tuning in November 17 when Monarch: Legacy of Monsters arrives.

