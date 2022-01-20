First Godzilla defeated Kong, and now he’s going to Apple TV+. The streamer just announced it ha s ordered a series centered on everyone’s favorite King of the Monsters; it will be created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction and be set after the events of the 2014 Garth Edwards film. H ere’s the logline:

“Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

Black, best known for his work on Star Trek: Enterprise, will showrun. He’s joined as executive producer by Hawkeye writer Fraction, as well as Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, plus Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho, which owns Godzilla.

The biggest surprise here has to be setting this show in the previously established Warner Bros. Monsterverse. Maybe it was a mandate by Toho to keep building out the universe created by the 2014 Godzilla film, it s 2019 sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2017's Kong: Skull Island, and 2020's monster hit Godzilla vs. Kong. But now this show, however it fits into this mythology, will live on one streamer while all the other films will be on another.

It’s a little messy, but don’t forget Netflix is also developing its own series, an animated one set on Kong’s Skull Island, and already has its own Godzilla series. So maybe Monsterverse movies live on HBO Max and the other projects get spread around. Nevertheless, waiting years for a new Godzilla movie is never fun and the fact we’re likely to get 6-10 hours at least in the coming years is hugely exciting. We’re talking Godzilla huge. Massive.

