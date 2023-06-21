Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be available for the Switch starting on October 20, but will be available for pre-order through the Nintendo eShop starting today.

Direct also featured several announcements related to Mario and Luigi, including a remake of Super Mario RPG, which originally debuted on the Super Nintendo back in 1996, with a massive graphical facelift that will launch on the Switch on November 17. The 3DS game, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, is also getting updated for the Switch, and Nintendo even teased an entirely new game starring a playable Princess Peach, although both of those titles won’t be available until next year.