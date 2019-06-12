Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Nintendo

Last night, while catching up on everything Nintendo announced but didn’t reveal during its streamed E3 2019 presentation, something caught my eye and made my heart skip.

Included with the limited edition version of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for the Switch was what appeared to be my holy grail: a re-release of the original Game Boy. But a closer look revealed it was nothing but a ‘collectible’ steelbook included with the bundle, and Nintendo once again playing games with my heart.

To say I’m a little obsessed with the idea of Nintendo complementing its NES and SNES Classic Edition consoles with a similar redux of the Game Boy is an understatement. It was my very first video game console, and it introduced me to game franchises I still love today. The original Link’s Awakening is one of my top three video games of all time, and yes, I’m thrilled to have another chance to play it this Fall when it comes to the Switch. (I will not be buying that limited edition bundle, however. No judgment if it’s your thing.) But we already knew that game was en route, and it wasn’t what I truly cared about while watching Nintendo’s E3 stream yesterday. Getting any hardware announcements was a long shot, so I didn’t get my hopes up, but I can’t pretend I wasn’t still a little disappointed. 2019 marks the Game Boy’s 30th anniversary, and so far this year we’ve seen the return of the Atari and now even a miniature game-packed Turbografx-16, but not the iconic handheld console that paved the way for the Switch. I’ll only give up hope altogether once December 31 rolls around.

Nintendo’s “one more thing” moment didn’t give me exactly what I wanted, but a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was still a nice consolation prize. And its especially exciting as many are suspecting the somewhat cryptic trailer reveals that, for the first time in the franchise’s history, players might actually get to play as Princess Zelda on a mission to save Link. Her name has been in the title of the series for over 30 years now, it’s about time she gets to actually star in one of the games.