It was only a matter of time of course. There’s now a porn video of two people having sex in a Tesla while it was driving on Autopilot.

In the video, a man driving a Tesla picks up adult actress Taylor Jackson for a “Tinder date” but about 45 seconds into the rendezvous, the pair decide to have sex in the Tesla. The driver manages to keep a hand on the wheel for some of the initial heavy petting and oral sex, but for much of the three minutes of copulation, the software is in control.

The video seems to have been uploaded to Pornhub around the end of April, within a couple of days the video caused Tesla to be the number one search on Pornhub, according to Jackson.

Pornhub and Tesla did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s requests for comment.

Tesla states on its Autopilot guide that it is currently “not a self-driving system” and the feature “is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.”

The driver on this joy ride is clearly not adhering to Tesla best practices.

As The Next Web points out in its coverage of the video, Autopilot wrecks are rarer than wrecks caused by human drivers. But Elon Musk’s public statements about Autopilot have often served to get people excited and comfortable with the idea of software partially driving a car for them, instead of educating customers that Autopilot requires an engaged human driver.

Tesla is quick to remind the public that their cars have visual and audio alerts that remind drivers to stay in control of their vehicle, and all Teslas come with automatic emergency braking. These protocols will likely play a central roll in a lawsuit filed late last month by the family of an Apple engineer who died in an alleged Tesla Autopilot malfunction.

In a blog post responding to the incident, the company stated that “Tesla Autopilot does not prevent all accidents—such a standard would be impossible—but it makes them much less likely to occur.”

Tesla likely would not encourage people filming sex acts in their vehicles. However, it seems very likely Musk—who has often joked that he planned to name Tesla models so that they would spell out S-E-X—is getting a kick out of this porn.