Netflix dropped the official trailer for the supernatural horror limited series Brand New Cherry Flavor which premieres on the streamer August 13. The show is inspired by a novel of the same name by Todd Grimson and stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Catherine Keener (Get Out), and Jeff Ward (Agents of Shield). Showrunners Nick Antosca (Channel Zero) and Lenore Zion (Billions) will also write the show.



Advertisement

The series takes place in the 1990’s LA—Hollywood, to be specific. Filmmaker Lisa N. Nova (Salazar) is a wide-eyed young woman looking to break into the movie industry. She meets with Lou Burke, a Hollywood producer who promises to help her get the connections she needs to become a big-time director. Sh*t goes downhill when Lou betrays Lisa, and she aims to seek revenge. To do that, she asks a witch (Keener) to hex Lou and make his life a living hell. But as you know, this always comes at a cost.

Here is the official synopsis of the film, which describes it better than I ever could.

“Lisa N. Nova (Rosa Salazar) comes to LA dead set on directing her first movie. But when she trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back, everything goes sideways, and a dream project turns into a nightmare. This particular nightmare has zombies, hitmen, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who likes to put curses on people. And Lisa’s going to have to figure out some secrets from her own past in order to get out alive.”

Zombies, witches, and KITTENS?! Wonder how Antosca and Zion make that combo work? To get a sense of the intense craziness of this show, check out the trailer. Let us know what you think!

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom





