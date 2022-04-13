Old Gods of Appalachia (often called Old Gods Pod or OGA by its fans) is a narrative fiction anthology podcast that shares a mythic Appalachian setting amongst its stories. And now, it’s getting a t abletop r ole- playing g ame, after years of development.



I was a listener back when the podcast first dropped in early 2019, and as a self-proclaimed mountain witch, I immediately fell in love. I grew up in Virginia, I’ve spent time in tho se mountains, and I know some of these horrors are not eldrich, but are simply haunted realities of living in a space wonderful and terrible. But for the lowland folks, maybe eldrich horror is easier to accept. We’re just hillbillies, after all.

I was lucky enough to get a look at some of the images from this hit podcast’s first major publishing endeavor, and I’m excited to share them with you, along with some details about the RPG, which is being published by Monte Cook Games, and uses the Cypher system as a game engine.

(Please consider this a content warning for folk horror images.)