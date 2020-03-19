Open Channel: Show Us Your Work-From-Home Stations

You might not like it, but this is what peak productivity looks like. Photo : Sam Rutherford ( Gizmodo )

Workstations, battlestations, command centers, whatever you want to call them, with so many people stuck indoors while trying to avoid covid-19, home computer setups have recently become an incredibly hot topic.



If you’re like me, you can’t live without a dual monitor setup, while others are fine with just a laptop, content to work in comfort on a nearby couch or bed. And don’t forget about decor, because sometimes all you need is some good natural light or a happy little desk plant to prevent cabin fever from setting in.

But regardless of what your work/play setup looks like, y’all are Gizmodo readers, so we know there are some fun, quirky, and impressive setups out there, so send them and let everyone have a look.

Joanna's desk is probably the most organized and comfortable setup out of everyone. Photo : Joanna Nelius ( Gizmodo ) Meanwhile, Catie desk has plenty of greenery and a wealth of natural light. Photo : Catie Keck ( Gizmodo ) Caitlyn's desk is sleek and clean, and doubles as a standing desk too. Photo : Caitlin McGarry ( Gizmodo ) It might be hard to tell, but Victoria is packing a ton utility into a tiny space because there is a second work space on the other side of the table. Photo : Victoria Song ( Gizmodo ) Alex claims this is her setup, but that's a lie. Photo : Alex Cranz ( Gizmodo ) She spends some time working on the couch. Photo : Alex Cranz ( Gizmodo ) But this is her real desk. Photo : Alex Cranz ( Gizmodo )

And just to get the ball rolling, we’ve included some workstations from Gizmodo staffers too (mine is the one up top). Let us see those battlestations!