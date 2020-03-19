We come from the future
Open Channel: Show Us Your Work-From-Home Stations

Sam Rutherford
You might not like it, but this is what peak productivity looks like.
Photo: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)

Workstations, battlestations, command centers, whatever you want to call them, with so many people stuck indoors while trying to avoid covid-19, home computer setups have recently become an incredibly hot topic.

If you’re like me, you can’t live without a dual monitor setup, while others are fine with just a laptop, content to work in comfort on a nearby couch or bed. And don’t forget about decor, because sometimes all you need is some good natural light or a happy little desk plant to prevent cabin fever from setting in.

But regardless of what your work/play setup looks like, y’all are Gizmodo readers, so we know there are some fun, quirky, and impressive setups out there, so send them and let everyone have a look.

And just to get the ball rolling, we’ve included some workstations from Gizmodo staffers too (mine is the one up top). Let us see those battlestations!

Senior reporter at Gizmodo, formerly Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag. Was an archery instructor and a penguin trainer before that.

