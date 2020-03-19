Open Channel: Show Us Your Work-From-Home Stations

Workstations, battlestations, command centers, whatever you want to call them, with so many people stuck indoors while trying to avoid covid-19, home computer setups have recently become an incredibly hot topic.
If you’re like me, you can’t live without a dual monitor setup, while others are fine with just a laptop, content to work in comfort on a nearby couch or bed. And don’t forget about decor, because sometimes all you need is some good natural light or a happy little desk plant to prevent cabin fever from setting in.
But regardless of what your work/play setup looks like, y’all are Gizmodo readers, so we know there are some fun, quirky, and impressive setups out there, so send them and let everyone have a look.
And just to get the ball rolling, we’ve included some workstations from Gizmodo staffers too (mine is the one up top). Let us see those battlestations!