Oprah's Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Finally Posted Online for Cordcutters

In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. Photo : Harpo Productions ( Getty Images )

Oprah Winfrey’s explosive new interview with Meghan Mark le and Prince Harry was all anyone seemed to be talking about online Sunday night, b ut if you missed the live show on CBS, it seemed you were out of luck. There was no way to watch the interview anywhere after the fact, including the new CBS streaming network, Paramount+. But CBS finally posted the interview on CBS.com around 4 a.m. ET/ 1 a.m. PT —basically an eternity for cordcutters who are used to getting things whenever they want.



The two-hour interview, which first aired at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night on CBS, is filled with shocking revelations from both Meghan Mark le and Prince Harry, who opened up about why they left their lives of royalty behind. The short answer? The royal family is racist as shit.

Even if you typically don’t care about the royals, the interview is a fascinating glimpse at the rotting, poisonous institution known as British monarchy. Many Britons still won’t give up on the childish notion of having kings and queens, of course, defending the “integrity” of the royal family for some bizarre reason. But this interview really should give plenty of ammunition to small-r republicans still flying the British flag of colonial rule.

CBS did a pretty impressive job keeping the entire interview away from the typical places you’d expect to find pirated video, including torrent sites and the sketchier video hosting services. YouTube never hosted a full version of the video even once, as far as Gizmodo could tell, a testament to how advanced the website’s Content ID has gotten. But it was probably a bad call for CBS to wait so long to publish the entire video, just the same.

There’s not much reason to have people wait so long in 2021, especially when you’re promoting a new streaming service like Paramount+. Yes, you could watch the interview live on Paramount+, but why not time-shifted? It simply doesn’t make any sense, and Paramount+ clearly needs the help right now.

If you’ve already seen the interview, or you’re planning to watch on CBS.com today, CBS This Morning plans to air even more footage from the interview later today. It’s hard to imagine there are any explosive allegations left, but the royals are a family of innumerable wealth with basically no accountability. Historically, that’s a very bad combination. It could be much worse than any of us could even imagine.