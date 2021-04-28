Oracle VP Ken Glueck Suspended by Twitter for Doxing an Intercept Reporter

Photo : Manjunath Kiran ( Getty Images )

A tweet from Oracle Executive VP Ken Glueck goading his followers into harassing a female reporter was found to violate Twitter’s policies, the company told Gizmodo on Wednesday. Glueck, who’s previously made headlines as one of the top lobbyists under Oracle, was forced to take down the tweet and have his account suspended in a read-only mode for the next 12 hours, a Twitter spokesperson said.



“ The Tweet you referenced was in violation of the Twitter Rules. The account owner will be required to delete the violative Tweet and spend 12 hours with their account in read-only mode,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an email. The tweet we reference was, of course, Glueck’s.



That tweet was the latest attack on t he Intercept’s Mara Hvistendahl, who last week published an exposé detailing how reseller networks in China reportedly funnel Oracle’s tech into the hands of the country’s government. In response, Glueck published roughly 2,700 words worth of rebuttal on the official Oracle blog, helmed by a request for readers to send “any information about Mara or her reporting” to his personal P rotonmail email address.

When Hvistendahl jokingly tweeted out that the Oracle exec wanted to hear from all his fans, Glueck shot back the now-deleted tweet laying out her Signal number and her own email, just as a way to “return the favor.”

Thankfully, Hvistendahl clarified that neither the number nor email that he listed was her personal contact information.



