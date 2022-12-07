Orion’s most recent accomplishments include a new distance record, a close flyby of the Moon, and a trajectory correction maneuver that sent the uncrewed capsule on its journey back to Earth . Not surprisingly, these milestone events made for some excellent photo opportunities.

Artemis 1 is nearly over, with the historic 25.5-day mission concluding just four days from now . It’s been a big success, with Orion entering and then exiting its target distant retrograde orbit around the Moon. Many memorable photos have been captured throughout the mission, but a newly released set contains some of the best taken so far.