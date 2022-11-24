The Moon is a cold, dead, and desolate place, as these new images, captured by NASA’s Orion, attest.



This past Monday, the uncrewed Artemis 1 capsule performed the first of two course correction maneuvers required for entry into a distant retrograde orbit. It was during this course correction that Orion performed its closest approach to the Moon, coming to within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the lunar surface. Naturally, NASA took the opportunity to snap a bunch of cool photos, which the space agency released yesterday.