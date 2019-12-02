Pablo Escobar's Brother Has Apple In His Crosshairs With... an 'Unbreakable' Foldable Phone?

If the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X, or that new Razr phone are too rich for your blood, consider the $350 Pablo Escobar Fold 1. Yes, you read correctly.

The Fold 1 is the brainchild of Roberto Escobar, brother to famed Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar whose death also happened to disastrously unleash a horde of wild hippos into the country’s rivers. As for the gadget itself, the Fold 1 is an Android 9 phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series CPU. It features two 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras, as well as two 7.8-inch AMOLED screens. Plus you know, a fingerprint print sensor. The Escobar Inc website also says the phone is unlocked, and “works on all networks in USA and worldwide.” The $350 phone features 128GBs of storage, and there’s a $500 version with 512GB.

Advertisement

The fact this phone exists is pure chaos energy. But there’s more. Commenting to Digital Trends, Escobar said he wasn’t gunning for Samsung. Oh no. The tech company in his crosshairs is Apple. “I have told many people that I would beat Apple and I will,” Escobar told Digital Trends. “I cut the networks and retailers, to sell to customers phones that can fold for only $349, phones which in stores cost thousands of dollars by Samsung and others. This is my goal, to beat Apple, and by doing it myself like I always have.” Escobar then goes on to say he plans on slapping Apple with a class-action lawsuit on January 6, 2020, for $30 billion and that he spent $1 million of his own moolah just to begin the legal process.

As for the phone itself, Escobar says his phone is harder to break than the Samsung Galaxy Fold on account of the phone’s screen being “made of a special type of plastic” that is “very difficult to break.” Ah yes, you see Samsung, y ou blithering fools, PLASTIC . Special Plastic was the key all along to unbreakable, foldable glory.

The Fold 1, according to Escobar, was also built with security in mind. As in, it features “special security” that makes it hard to scan via Bluetooth or for the government to access. The phone cover will also feature a “thin layer of metal” that blocks RFID and “other communications.”



Advertisement

O-kay. A peep at the Fold 1's website is illuminating on other levels. For instance, one of the marketing photos is just the phone with a Pablo Escobar wallpaper—v ery on-brand . There’s also a video where buxom, scantily clad women in outrageous heels walk around with the phone. Also on brand. There’s another video that beings with the narrator stating “Apple Boy Steve once looked into space. He saw Pablo Escobar with a phone beyond anybody’s imagination,”— s uper on brand.

But perhaps the most on-brand thing is the Fold 1 is clearly a rebranded Royole FlexPai, right down to the marketing graphics and specs.