Pax's New Ultra-Compact Era Life Is Made for On-the-Go Vaping

A smaller, more compact vape is joining Pax’s line of Era devices for cannabis.



The new Pax Era Life ($35) is the company’s most compact vape yet and 10mm shorter than existing Era devices. Much like a Juul, the Era Life will not require any connected app or need to be turned on and off. It’s a simple design but does use the company’s Pop and Click feature to adjust the temperature.

While smaller than existing Pax Era devices, the company said the Era Life’s battery will support more than 150 puffs on a single charge. Like other Pax devices, an on-unit LED light will indicate when the device needs to be charged. Unlike the Pax Era Pro, which charges using a USB-C cable, this one, unfortunately, charges with an included micro-USB cable. The device itself works with any Pax Era pods.

The Era Life is focused primarily on being an easy, on-the-go vaporizer with limited frills. It will lack premium features found on the Era Pro ($70), like an ExpertTemp feature that sets pod temperatures based on the recommendation of the extractor. The Era Life is slightly more expensive and smaller than the regular Era ($30), though the regular Era is said to last up to 200 puffs on a single charge.

“We’ve taken the best Pax has to offer, perfected the core functionality, and packaged it up in our most portable design yet—perfect for those who want the easiest possible experience but still care about durability, aesthetics, and safety in the products they use,” Pax’s head of product Colt Stander said in a statement.

The Pax Era Life comes in four aluminum colors: Onyx, Grass, Blaze, and Indigo. The Pax Era Life will be available beginning today both online and at select retailers.