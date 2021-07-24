Pet Sematary Prequel Adds Actress Pam Grier to the Cast

Pam Grier is coming back to the horror genre in a major way .



According to Variety, the Jackie Brown actress joins Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), and Isabella Star LeBlanc in the Pet Sematary prequel. The movie doesn’t have an official title, but production starts in August and debuts on Paramount Plus.

Advertisement

Pet Sematary will be the directorial debut of Lindsey Beer, who before this has written screenplays for Netflix, specifically, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and the Netflix TV series The Magic Order. Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers) and Mark Vahradian will serve as producers.

As for Grier, the pioneering actress was a mainstay of the Blaxploitation era with films like Foxy Brown, Coffy, and Bucktown. Her career hit a recurrence when she starred in the 1997 Quentin Tarantino movie Jackie Brown, and since then, Grier has appeared in film and television regularly. She’s also not new to the horror genre, having starred in Scream Blacula Scream, Ghost of Mars, and Bones.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom

