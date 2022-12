A fully intact and toasty-hot Orion spacecraft came home on Sunday from its trip around the Moon , splashing down off the coast of Baja, California . The historic mission ended as it began, with a fiery trip through Earth’s atmosphere, and with NASA pulling off one daring accomplishment after another.

Similar to the other phases of this impressive 25.5-day mission, the uncrewed capsule’s reentry, splashdown, and recovery provided no shortage of visual spectacles.