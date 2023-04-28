Photos: Spain Turns to Mass Prayer, Fish Relocations Amid Extreme Drought

Climate Change

The country has entered yet another year of dry conditions, and communities are desperate for relief.

By
Angely Mercado
Alerts
A procession with a replica of the Our Lady of the Torrents, a virgin historically associated with drought, on March 26, 2023 in Spain.
Photo: Emilio Morenatti (AP)

It’s so dry in Spain, communities in the Catalan region asking for divine intervention.

Parishioners in the Northeastern mountain village of L’Espunyola held a special mass and procession in honor of Our Lady of the Torrents, a local virgin associated with rain, in late March, the Associated Press reported. Villagers carried a statue representing the Lady on a platform with flowers in veneration. “We have asked with faith, and many people have come and prayed with faith,” Bishop Francesc Conesa told the AP. “The Lord will give us what suits us.” Many of the parishioners are farmers who are desperate for relief from several years of below average rainfall.

The drought is affecting wildlife, too. In the northeastern city of Girona this week, officials had to rescue fish from the drought-stricken River Onyar, Euronews reported. The fish were transported to another river with deeper waters.

Luis Planas, Spain’s agriculture minister, has requested emergency funds from the European Union to support farmers and ranchers amid the extreme drought conditions. Currently, about 27% of Spain is experiencing a drought emergency or drought alert, according to data from the Ecological Transition ministry.

Early last year, low water levels in the Northwestern region of the country revealed a submerged ghost village. The country, alongside many other European nations, saw sky-high temperatures that created a public health crisis. More than 1,000 people died there during a mid-July heat wave.

Click through for photos of the dire drought situation in Spain.

Saintly procession through rural Spain

Local residents take part in a procession carrying a statue of the Our Lady of the Torrents, a virgin historically associated with drought, in l’Espunyola, north of Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Photo: Emilio Morenatti (AP)
Praying for rain in Spain

Local residents take part in a procession carrying a replica of the Our Lady of the Torrents, a virgin historically associated with drought in l’Espunyola, north of Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Photo: Emilio Morenatti (AP)
Procession through rural Spain

Local residents take part in a procession carrying a statue of the Our Lady of the Torrents, a virgin historically associated with drought, in l’Espunyola, north of Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Photo: Emilio Morenatti (AP)


Fish rescue

Nature workers during the transfer and rescue of fish in the Pas river, one of those affected by the drought, on April 28, 2023, in Corvera de Toranzo, Cantabria (Spain).
Photo: Europa Press (AP)



The dry landscape in Spain, north of Barcelona

View of La Baells reservoir in Berga, about 112 km (69 miles) north of Barcelona. Spain, Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Photo: Emilio Morenatti (AP)
The depleted La Baells reservoir in Spain

View of La Baells reservoir in Berga, about 112 km (69 miles) north of Barcelona. Spain, Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Photo: Emilio Morenatti (AP)
Dwindling water supply in Northeastern Spain

View of La Baells reservoir in Berga, about 112 km (69 miles) north of Barcelona. Spain, Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Photo: Emilio Morenatti (AP)
Water dwindling in a Spanish canal

A car drives over a bridge where the canal should be full of water to supply agricultural areas in the area on April 15, 2023 in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.
Photo: Zowy Voeten (Getty Images)
Drought is straining Spanish agriculture

A completely dry agricultural flow, exposing the pipes where the pastures should be irrigated on April 15, 2023 in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.
Photo: Zowy Voeten (Getty Images)
