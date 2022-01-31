Fallout from a devastating tropical storm that hit several countries in southern Africa is building as the death count continues to rise and communities struggle to recover. The death toll from Tropical Storm Ana, which blew through Madagascar, Mozambique, and Malawi last week, stood at nearly 80 on Monday, while hundreds of thousands of people across the three countries have been affected by floods, power outages, and heavy rains. To make matters worse, another storm system is currently brewing off the coast of Mauritius that could make landfall this week.

“The tropical storm sheds a light again on the risks and consequences of climate emergencies in the region,” the United Nation’s agency for children, UNICEF, said in a release on Thursday.