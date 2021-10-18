The Pixel 6's official announcement is just a day away, but a flurry of new leaks may have just revealed all the details we didn’t know about Google’s upcoming phone—including a surprisingly low starting price.



A picture of shelving at a Target store taken by Evan Lei indicates that its starting price may as low as $599 , with the more expensive Pixel 6 Pro going for $900. While the Pixel 6 Pro’s $898 price tag makes sense for a premium phone that will offer triple rear cameras including a 4x optical zoom, if that $600 figure is accurate, the Pixel 6's starting price is extremely aggressive.

Compared to other flagship phones, the Pixel 6's $599 price tag would put it $200 less than the standard iPhone 13 and even $100 less the iPhone 13 Mini, while still offering what looks to be a much bigger screen and all the typical flagship phone specs like wireless charging, water resistance, and more. It’s a similar situation when compared to Samsung’s $800 Galaxy S21—the next jump down is to mid-range devices like the $500 Galaxy A52 5G.

F or anyone looking for a new premium phone this fall, the Pixel 6 could be the best value on the market, which would be kind of a shock— Google usually doesn’t try to undercut its competitors to this extent.

But the leaks don’t stop there. A leaker by the name of Cristian Dimboiu posted videos on Twitter and TikTok of what appears to be an early unboxing of a Pixel 6, including its official packaging. While the video doesn’t show off much of the phone’s design that hasn’t already been revealed in previews or previous leaks, the one potential important takeaway is that this video seems to confirm that the Pixel 6 will not ship with a power brick. Instead, it looks like you only get a USB-C cable and an OTG adapter for transferring data from a previous device.

N oted leaker Evan Blass recently posted a number of official-looking Pixel 6 renders and lifestyle photos showing off the phone’s UI, its cases, and its overall design. Additionally, a member of the XDA Developers forums claims to have found and shared Google’s new Live wallpapers for the Pixel 6, which are titled “Blooming Botanicals” and “Bright Blooms” (i.e. photos of flowers).

W e’re still waiting for the Pixel 6's official reveal tomorrow, Google’s next flagship phone is shaping up to be a very interesting device that’s not only doubling down on sophisticated AI and machine learning features, but also trying to give you more phone for the money than any Pixel before, which is a very enticing combination. For official details and specs, stayed tuned for more Pixel 6 coverage following Google’s livestream presentation tomorrow, which starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.