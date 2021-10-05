After months of waiting for an official date, Google has finally announced that its Pixel Fall Launch is happening on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Announced by the official @MadeByGoogle account on Twitter and on Google’s new landing page for the event, the event is described as a pre-recorded livestream hosted on YouTube that will be available for anyone to watch.

The main highlight of the show will be Google’s new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, along with Google’s new custom-designed Tensor chip, which Gizmodo got a preview of earlier this summer. Between Google’s new SoC and the Pixel 6's updated design and features, Google will almost certainly put a big emphasis on the power of AI and machine learning during the event, and how those things will play a big part in unlocking new capabilities on Google’s upcoming flagship phones.

As for the Pixels themselves , the latest rumors peg the standard Pixel 6 as starting at around $750 and featuring a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 128GB of base storage, and two rear cameras, with the more premium Pixel 6 Pro coming in much higher at around $1,050 and featuring a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of base storage, and three rear cameras including a telephoto cam with a 4x optical zoom.

After Google pushed out Android 12 to AOSP yesterday without making the update available for Pixel devices, it’s basically guaranteed that Google will devote a portion of the event to some of the new Pixel-specific features and software in Android 12.

There’s also a chance we see some new Nest devices—maybe a new speaker of some sort—or possibly the appearance of Google’s long-rumored foldable Pixel. But for now, any additional details about Google’s Pixel launch remain somewhat sparse, so check back here Oct. 19 for all the news from the event.