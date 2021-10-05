After months of waiting for an official date, Google has finally announced that its Pixel Fall Launch is happening on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.
Announced by the official @MadeByGoogle account on Twitter and on Google’s new landing page for the event, the event is described as a pre-recorded livestream hosted on YouTube that will be available for anyone to watch.
The main highlight of the show will be Google’s new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, along with Google’s new custom-designed Tensor chip, which Gizmodo got a preview of earlier this summer. Between Google’s new SoC and the Pixel 6's updated design and features, Google will almost certainly put a big emphasis on the power of AI and machine learning during the event, and how those things will play a big part in unlocking new capabilities on Google’s upcoming flagship phones.
As for the Pixels themselves, the latest rumors peg the standard Pixel 6 as starting at around $750 and featuring a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 128GB of base storage, and two rear cameras, with the more premium Pixel 6 Pro coming in much higher at around $1,050 and featuring a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of base storage, and three rear cameras including a telephoto cam with a 4x optical zoom.
After Google pushed out Android 12 to AOSP yesterday without making the update available for Pixel devices, it’s basically guaranteed that Google will devote a portion of the event to some of the new Pixel-specific features and software in Android 12.
There’s also a chance we see some new Nest devices—maybe a new speaker of some sort—or possibly the appearance of Google’s long-rumored foldable Pixel. But for now, any additional details about Google’s Pixel launch remain somewhat sparse, so check back here Oct. 19 for all the news from the event.
DISCUSSION
too slow google. got tired of waiting for the pixel fold and got a fold3