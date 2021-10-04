Welcome to yet another confusing software rollout from Google: After months in beta, Android 12 has officially been released . However, it’s not rolling out to smartphones everywhere just yet. If you’re expecting the update to Android 12, hang tight: it’s coming in the next few weeks.



Google announced the Android 12 rollout plans in a post on its developer’s blog. Android 12 has been inducted into the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), which means manufacturers can grab the code and tune it to their hardware needs. The rest of us, mere regular users, will have to wait until we get a prompt telling us to update.

Google’s Pixel smartphones will be the first to receive the update. T he Pixel 3 and newer Pixel devices will get the next version of Android. The Pixel 2 and first-generation Pixel have been retired from updates entirely. The upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have Android 12 preloaded when they launch—whenever that is, as we’re also still waiting for an official release date for Google’s flagship smartphones.

Samsung and OnePlus devices are expected to receive an Android 12 update, though those devices are slated for “later this year.” We already know Samsung and OnePlus have been running beta programs. Samsung recently opened up the OneUI 4.0 beta, which runs Android 12, on the Galaxy S21 series. OnePlus’s OxygenOS 12 Open Beta is available now for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users. Other OnePlus devices will likely receive the update later this year.

Google says Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi are the overseas brands on board to receive Android 12 later this year. As for other Android manufacturers, you’ll have to look at their update history to know when your device will see the update.

The company plans to reveal more about Android 12 “in detail” at its Android Developer Summit, happening Oct. 27-28. The event will revolve around technically-focused Android sessions for developers, but it will offer a fuller picture of everything Google’s changed in the new mobile OS.

We’ve been using the Android 12 beta since it launched and rounded up a preview of all the features for you right here. Every device that updates to Android 12 will get the new Material You design language—also known as Material Design 3. It includes a revamped notification shade, redesigned widgets with rounded corners, softer colors, and dynamic color theming. There are also improved privacy features, microphone and camera use indicators, and even a gaming mode.