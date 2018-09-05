Investigators from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are currently investigating a plane on the tarmac at JFK International Airport in New York after several passengers became ill.

Emirates Airlines Flight EK203 is reportedly in quarantine as officials determine why around 100 passengers complained of feeling ill, a CDC spokesperson told Gizmodo in a statement, confirming early reports on that number. A spokesperson for Emirates told Reuters that just 10 passengers fell ill.

Advertisement

The flight landed safely at approximately 8:50am ET this morning after taking off from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Before landing, the pilot informed ground control that two male passengers had fevers and that 100 of the 521 passengers on board were “coughing non-stop,” according to early reports.

In a statement, Benjamin Haynes, a spokesperson with the CDC’s Infectious Disease Media Team, said passengers who did not report feeling ill will be permitted to continue their travels, although the agency may follow-up with some of them.

“Approximately 100 passengers, including some crew on the flight, complained of illness including cough and some with fever. CDC public health officers are working with port authority, EMS, and CBP officials to evaluate passengers including taking temperatures and making arrangements for transport to local hospitals for those that need care,” Haynes said. “Passengers who are not ill will be allowed to continue with their travel plans, and if necessary will be followed up with by health officials. There were approximately 521 passengers on the flight. We will have more information as passengers and crew members are evaluated.

Advertisement

It’s not immediately clear what kind of illness the passengers may have, and authorities are investigating the matter.

Advertisement

Government officials in Dubai are reportedly blaming “food poisoning” for the incident, though they’re not provided details yet. Passengers are still on board the flight as of 10:32am, though a Twitter user on the flight says that he hopes they’ll be disembarking soon after personnel from the CDC takes their temperatures.

Advertisement

New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s press secretary Eric Phillips has tweeted that the flight made a stop in Mecca before continuing to New York and that Mecca is currently experiencing a flu outbreak.

“Early indications point to that as a POSSIBILITY,” Phillips tweeted. “More to come.”

Photo: Larry Coben/Twitter

Advertisement

One of the passengers, Larry Coben, has tweeted photos showing people getting off the plane to have their temperatures taken. At 10:44am Coben tweeted video of his ride to the terminal. Presumably, all of the passengers who have been deemed healthy are doing the same.

Update 11:45am ET: Added a statement from the CDC, which confirmed early reports that around 100 passengers complained of feeling ill and said passengers who did not say they felt ill will be allowed to continue their travels.